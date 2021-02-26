Lady Savages still alive after setback

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY —Tecumseh’s girls, down 11-4 to Bridge Creek after one quarter, couldn’t fully recover and dropped a 36-30 decision Thursday in a 4A regional at Heritage Hall High School.

Bridge Creek repulsed Tecumseh down the stretch by hitting its last 10 free throws. Hannah Badon was 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

Tecumseh (17-5) canned just 2 of 7 free throws while Bridge Creek was 12 of 14.

Kenzli Warden was Tecumseh’s scoring leader with 11, including one trey. Katelyn LaFrance chipped in with eight points and Tawny Billy added six.

Bridge Creek, ranked 16th, improved to 18-5.

Tecumseh played Chickasha Friday in an elimination contest.

Sulphur 36, Tecumseh 30 (Boys)

Tecumseh’s season came to an end despite 18 points from junior Jose Lugo and 11 points from freshman Brady Overstreet.

Tecumseh turned the ball over with two seconds remaining, concluding its year at 6-13.

“That was the first time in my coaching career my team didn’t shoot a free throw,” said Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards.

Sulphur canned 4 of 8 charity tosses.

“We were up by two points at the half,” said Edwards. “We had a lot of close calls this season, losing nine games by single digits. We just didn’t get over the hump.”