Lady Wolves drill Durant in regional opener

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

There's something to be said for hard work and discipline.

It was in full display Thursday night as the Shawnee Lady Wolves rolled to a 54-20 rout of the Durant Lions in Class 5A regional play at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee, 10-8, advances to play Ardmore in the regional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Shawnee. Ardmore crushed Southeast 84-26 later Thursday.

It was the first time that the Lady Wolves have played in 19 days (Feb. 6) due to cancelations with COVID-19 and last week's winter blast.

“They've been working hard in practice. I've got to give a lot of credit to the kids. They have worked really hard and our focus has been great through all of this,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells. “The discipline right now is amazing. We're playing unselfish. The girls are giving up a good shot to take a great shot. They're stepping up with confidence and knocking it down.”

Sophomore Amaya Martinez led the way with 17 points and senior Aubrie Megehee finished with 16 as the Lady Wolves, despite the long hiatus, earned their fourth straight victory.

Martinez calmly sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor and yanked down eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Megehee was 8 of 11 from the field, grabbed eight boards as well and recorded three steals.

Sophomore Tristyn Napier ended up with nine points, including one trey, to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Senior Hallie Wilson had a strong effort off the bench with four points, six boards and a steal. Senior Kailey Henry and sophomore Anneca Anderson each chipped in three points (a basket and free throw apiece) and senior Tatum Sparks tacked on a bucket.

Shawnee's only hiccup of the night came from the foul line as it was only 5 of 18. But the charity tosses weren't needed in this game as the Lady Wolves, trailing 5-4 midway through the first quarter, closed the period with a 14-0 spurt and never looked back.

Martinez scored off a Napier assist to jump-start the run. Anderson executed an old-fashioned 3-point play after being set up by a Megehee feed. Martinez then knocked down back-to-back treys, Wilson nailed a free throw and Megehee hit a follow-shot at the buzzer, making it 18-5.

A 14-6 spurt through the second quarter led to a 32-11 cushion at the break.

It was 20-10 when Shawnee scored 12 unanswered points as Megehee tallied six of those points after a steal and jumper in the lane, a basket off a Anderson assist and a reverse layup with 2:31 to go before halftime to make it 31-10. Each team converted a free shot in the final 1:08, which led to the Lady Wolves' 21-point halftime advantage.

Shawnee, which totaled 10 steals and forced 19 turnovers in the contest, limited Durant to nine points in the second half (four in the third quarter and five in the fourth).

The Lady Wolves dominated the boards by a 37-19 count.

The high scorer for the Lady Lions was Addison Pettett with five and Addie McLemore was next with four.