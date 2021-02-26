Metro Christian waylays Prague squads

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KANSAS — Tulsa Metro Christian’s girls registered eight 3-point field goals Thursday night while holding off Prague’s upset bid, 35-26, in a Class 3A regional winners' bracket matchup.

Metro Christian, ranked 13th and owners of a 14-4 record, used a pressure man-to-man defense that held Prague scoreless from 3-point range.

“We played really hard,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “They just took the 3-pointer away from us and they have good shooters.”

The game was tied at 24 after three quarters but Metro Christian had an 11-2 edge down the stretch. Mattie Rich, Prague’s leading scorer with nine, hit two free throws for Prague’s only scoring the final eight minutes.

Tori Lester added eight points for Prague and Alauna Parker had five.

Prague led 14-12 at the half with Metro’s points coming on four 3-pointers.

Prague, 7-12, was also hurt by hitting just 14-of-22 charity tosses. Metro Christian was 5 of 7.

Prague played Star Spencer Friday night in an elimination matchup.

Metro Christian 68, Prague 58 (Boys)

For ninth-ranked Prague, it was just the third loss against 16 victories.

Metro Christian, 12-6 and ranked 14th, outscored Prague 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

Prague trailed 28-18 at halftime but went on a 23-13 spree in the third quarter to knot the game at 41.

Junior Trip Davis highlighted Prague’s offense with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Peyton Ezell posted three treys en route to 10 points. Blestin Miller scored eight points.

Metro Christian converted 19 of 22 free throws. Prague was 6 of 12.

The Red Devils contested Crooked Oak Friday night in an elimination game.