Shawnee girls place fourth as a team at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JENKS – Sophomore Piper McNeil once again captured state titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and was part of two winning relays as the Shawnee Lady Wolves finished fourth as a team in the Class 6A State Swimming Championships Thursday at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

McNeil tied her own state record in the backstroke with a finals time of 55.67 seconds. A time which she accomplished at regionals over a week ago. She later registered a winning time of 2:04.15 in the finals of the 200 IM.

Two of Shawnee's winning relays also included McNeil.

She teamed up with senior Aspen Chapline, sophomore Eva Webb and senior Isabel Webb to capture a state title in the 200 freestyle relay after clocking in with a finals time of 1:40.73.

McNeil later combined with sophomore Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb to win the 200 medley relay with a finals time of 1:49.17.

Also for the Lady Wolves, Isabel Webb claimed fourth place in the 50 freestyle (24.89 seconds) to cap off her career.

Eva Webb ended up fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.64 seconds) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:21.44).

On the boys' side, Shawnee received solid efforts from senior Trent Ogden, who was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.95 seconds) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (53.70).

The Wolves' 200 medley relay team of Ogden, senior Ryan Staal, junior Josh Coons and senior Troy Rakestraw took seventh place with a finals effort of 1:45.44.

Note: In addition to the fourth-place finish by the Shawnee girls, they were also announced as the academic state championship team with an impressive 3.98 grade-point average.