Special day for Meeker girls, Dukes

KIEFER — For Meeker girls’ coach Brady Dukes, Thursday was special on several fronts.

When the Lady Bulldogs kept their season intact with a 64-31 triumph over Okmulgee in a Class 3A regional elimination game, they also presented Dukes with his first coaching playoff win.

It also marked Meeker’s second win of the season, the first coming in early December against Agra.

“Today was a much-needed breath of fresh air for our team,” said Dukes. “It was very special after a lot of adversity like quarantines and injuries. I am very proud of our seniors.”

Callie Sellers headed Meeker’s scoring with 21. Shi’ann Cox had 13 and Kaycee Babek finished with eight.

Dukes employed 12 players and seven scored.

Britney Want, Sellers and Cox each recorded two 3-point field goals.

Sellers posted 13 second-half points.

Meeker (2-18) led 25-1 at the half and 42-22 after three quarters.

The Lady Bulldogs played in another elimination matchup Friday.

Okmulgee 73, Meeker 39 (Boys)

Okmulgee recorded 14 3-point field goals in closing out Meeker’s campaign at 8-12.

Connor Wolf headed Meeker’s scoring with 10, followed by Levi Watham with seven and Jason Brewer with six.

Six Okmulgee players had treys.

Okmulgee (2-11) was up 47-8 at the half.

Meeker was just 12 of 27 from the line.