Kiefer concludes North Rock Creek's season

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE - The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars' playoff run was ended by the Kiefer Lady Trojans Friday night, 56-36.

The Class 3A regional was originally slated to be held at North Rock Creek High School. However, the regional was moved to Prague after water from the severe cold snap damaged some of the hardwood floor.

Kiefer wasted little time in getting its offense rolling by starting the game with a 10-0 run in the first three minutes of play. Shayna Hendrix hit two treys in the opening blast.

North Rock Creek’s Olivia McRay ended the streak with a 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the opening quarter. Kate Masquas joined in with two more treys in the quarter, accounting for the Lady Cougars' nine points in the period. Keifer led 17-9 heading into the second.

The two squads played even in the second, each scoring eight points to send the game into the half with the Lady Trojans leading 25-17. Hendrix finished the first half with 11 points. Masquas led North Rock Creek with eight first-half points.

The third quarter was dominated by Kiefer. The Lady Trojans outscored North Rock Creek 18-8 to take a convincing 43-25 lead into the final eight minutes of play. Masquas hit another 3-pointer in the third for the Lady Cougars and McRay added her second long-ball of the night in the frame, but it was far too little to combat the efficient Kiefer offense. The Lady Trojans had six different players score in the quarter and hit 5 of 8 as a team from the free-throw line.

In the fourth, Kiefer swelled the lead up to a 23-point advantage on a Hendrix bucket at the 4:15 mark, giving the Lady Trojans a 51-27 lead. Kiefer then slowed the pace way down in the final few minutes of the game to seal the North Rock Creek hoop season shut.

Hendrix led all scorers with 19 points for Kiefer. Hannah Coons scored 11 points and Megan King dropped in 10 for the Lady Trojans.

Masquas led North Rock Creek with 14 points, while McRay and Emily Abbott score six points each. Abbott knocked down two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of play for the Lady Cougars.