Tecumseh girls oust Chickasha from regional

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kenzli Warden scored 15 points and Tawny Billy added 11 as the Tecumseh Lady Savages stayed alive in Class 4A regional play Friday with a 49-35 victory over Chickasha at Heritage Hall High School.

Warden, who drained two 3-point shots in the game, scored eight of her points in the opening period to highlight a 16-4 first-quarter scoring spree. Billy nailed one trey in the game.

Sami Schweighardt also connected for two 3-pointers on her way to finishing with seven points. Katelyn LaFrance followed with five points, including one trey.

The Lady Savages, 18-5 with the win, led 26-10 at halftime and 38-20 through three quarters.

Tecumseh was scheduled to play Saturday for a chance at being the regional runner-up team and advancing to the area tournament.