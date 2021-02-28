Bethany zone throttles Seminole boys

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Much-taller Bethany stymied Seminole with a zone defense Saturday en route to a 57-32 triumph in a Class 4A regional at Heritage Hall.

Seminole, which ended the season at 13-9, trailed 18-8 after one quarter, 30-18 at the half and 46-27 after three quarters.

Bryce Marshall was Seminole’s only double-figure scorer with 14, including one trey. Miguel Conley had six points (one trey).

“Bethany is massive. They have four starters 6-foot-4 or over,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough. “They played a long zone against us and we just couldn’t get anything going. We were trailing by just nine when they hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.”

Bethany, ranked 18th, recorded eight field goals from behind the 3-point line.

“I am proud as heck of these guys,” said Edenborough. “They battle day-in and day-out with no excuses. They fight to the end.”

Edenborough loses two full-time senior starters in Marshall and Adam O’Daniel.

Seminole 49, Sulphur 45 (Friday)

The Chieftains outscored Sulphur 30-22 in the closing half as Marshall scored 16 of his team-high 18 points. Marshall had four treys in the game and 11 points in the third quarter.

Conley added nine points and O’Daniel had eight points.

Jaxon Smith hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to seal the triumph.