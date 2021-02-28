Bethel girls excited about future

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDMOND — The sixth-ranked Perry girls outscored Bethel 24-19 in the final quarter Friday to produce a 51-45 victory in a Class 3A regional elimination matchup.

Bethel (6-12) received 19 points from sophomore Parker Stevenson, including two 3-point field goals. Annie Compton, also a sophomore, chalked up 14 points.

Hannah Davidson, Peyton Meiler and Adyson Adamek each nailed a 3-point field goal

Meiler is Bethel’s sole senior.

Bethel’s first lead came by one point in the fourth quarter.

Bethel canned 10 of 17 free throws. Perry canned 22 of 31.

“Our future is very bright,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield. “We will return four starters who are very coachable and a couple of freshmen will help us out. We’re excited about next year.”