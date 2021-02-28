Dale teams earn regional championships

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA – The brother combination of Dallen Forsythe and Dayton Forsythe combined for 41 points Saturday night as the top-ranked Dale Pirates upended Pawhuska 63-59 for a Class 2A regional championship at Tulsa McLain High School.

Earlier in the night, the top-ranked Dale girls quickly jumped on Fairland with 19 first-quarter points and added 23 more in the second as the Lady Pirates rolled to a 69-37 rout in a 2A girls' regional final.

Dale 63, Pawhuska 59 (Boys)

Dallen Forsythe tallied 21 points while nailing two treys and knocking down 7 of 8 free throws. Dayton Forsythe also buried two treys.

Next on the Dale scoring list were Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones with seven points each. Jones also drained a 3-pointer.

Pawhuska led 18-15 after one quarter bit the Pirates went on to claim a 29-28 edge at the break. Dale led 46-45 through three periods before outscoring the Huskies 17-14 in the fourth.

Dale (19-4) will take on Oklahoma Union in an 8 p.m. clash at Ft. Gibson High School. The winner advances to the Class 2A State Tournament while the loser will get another shot at a state berth by playing Saturday.

Dale 69, Fairland 37 (Girls)

Emilia Idleman tossed in 14 points, Danyn Lang finished with 12 and Brooklyn Rutland added 11 as the Lady Pirates opened a 19-2 advantage through one quarter and went on a 23-5 run through the second in building a 42-7 halftime lead.

Lang knocked down two 3-pointers while Idleman and Makenzie Gill notched one apiece.

Elaine Witt contributed six points and Gill ended up with five. Seven other Dale players got into the scoring column as well.

Makynzi Jones, with two treys, led Fairland with 12 points.

The Lady Pirates, 20-3, will face Pocola at 6 p.m. Friday in Ft. Gibson. The winner advances to the Class 2A State Tournament while the loser will get another shot at a state berth by playing Saturday.