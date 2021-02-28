Despite setback, Chandler moving on

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDMOND — Chisholm outscored Chandler in every quarter in recording a 48-36 triumph Saturday night in a 3A regional finals at Crossings Christian.

Chandler, which earned an area tournament berth by upsetting Perry 38-35 Thursday night, will tackle Prague at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hennessey.

Prague and Chandler have already met three times this season with Chandler owning a 2-1 advantage. Prague won the first matchup while Chandler prevailed in the last two games, with one in overtime.

Hannah Vandenbrand, a senior, topped Chandler’s scoring Saturday with 11, followed by freshman Mia Callegan with eight.

Annie Brannon and Presley Martzall each had one trey and five points.

Chandler (12-9) really struggled from beyond the 3-point line.

“We were about 2 of 18 from there,” said Chandler coach Rodney Treat. “We played hard. We just had a few more shots go in on Thursday.”

Chisholm connected on 18 of 22 free throws. Chandler was 4 of 7.