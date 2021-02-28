Lady Red Devils keep campaign alive

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KELLYVILLE — A sterling first-half defensive effort carried Prague’s girls to a 34-27 victory over Crooked Oak Saturday in a 3A regional elimination game, thus earning an area tournament berth.

The Lady Red Devils held Crooked Oak to two points in both the first and second quarters for an 18-4 halftime margin.

Crooked Oak went on a 16-7 third-quarter tear, but Prague won the final eight minutes 9-7.

Crooked Oak’s Cheyla Hemphill claimed three 3-pointers in the closing half.

Junior Payton Camren led Prague offensively with a two-trey, 14-point effort. Tori Lester added 10 points.

Prague’s other two scorers were Mattie Rich with five and Kylie Pickard with three.

“Our defense played really well in the first half,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “The girls have come a long way since losing four starters off last year’s team.”

Prague will travel to Hennessey Thursday for a 1 p.m. area tournament losers' bracket battle with Chandler.

Prague 66, Star Spencer 33 (Friday)

Camren tallied 21 points, including four treys. She didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Prague used 15 players, 11 of whom scored. The starters didn’t play the majority of the second half.

Pickard posted two 3-pointers.

Star Spencer’s only lead was 2-0.