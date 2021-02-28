McLoud boys conclude season at 9-6

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KINGFISHER — Woodward owned the first and fourth quarters Friday in defeating McLoud 62-47 in a Class 4A regional elimination contest.

Woodward blasted out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Redskins 22-12 over the final eight minutes.

McLoud (9-6) received 17 points from Tristan Crook and 10 points from fellow senor Brenden Howard.

Crook posted a 3-point field goal, as did teammate Sammy Keller.

Woodward, by virtue of nine treys, outscored McLoud 27-6 from long range.

McLoud, which never enjoyed the lead, was within four points in the fourth quarter but Woodward took command with two 3-point conversions.

“I am proud of the way we fought adversity,” said McLoud coach Tim Boyer. “We had 11 games cancelled. We only had multiple games in a week, not counting tournaments, twice.”