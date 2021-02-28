Meeker season comes to end

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KIEFER — A miserable second-half scoring drought brought Meeker’s season to an end Friday at a Class 3A regional.

Down just 25-19 to Rejoice Christian after one half, Meeker failed to score in the third quarter on the way to a 51-24 defeat.

Callie Sellers notched 10 points as Meeker concluded the year at 2-19.

Meeker was coming off a 64-31triumph over Okmulgee Thursday night.

“Our record didn’t reflect how we played,” said Meeker coach Brady Dukes. “We had a lot of adversity and we played a very tough schedule. The 66 Conference is very tough. Our seniors set a good foundation for going forward.”