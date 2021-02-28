OCS eliminates Bethel boys from playoffs

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDMOND — Oklahoma Christian School used a 21-5 advantage in the first quarter as impetus for a 50-38 defeat of Bethel Saturday in a Class 3A regional elimination game at Crossings Christian High School.

Bethel, which finished the 2020-21 campaign at 14-9, received 12 points apiece from juniors Jace Stewart and John Gordon. Gordon totaled three successes from 3-point range — one in each of the first three quarters.

Drae Wood, Gage Porter and Gordon had one trey apiece for the Wildcats.

OCS was up 31-18 at the intermission and 43-30 entering the final quarter. The victors collected four treys.

Luke Gray headed the OCS scoring with 14 and Braden Roberts recorded 12.

Bethel hit 4 of 5 free throws.

Bethel 49, Perry 42, (Friday)

Bray Bussell and Porter scored 10 points apiece. Wood added eight.

Five Bethel players had one trey.

The Wildcats were 10 of 14 from the line as Porter led the way at 5 of 6. Perry hit 10 of 14 free throws.

Bethel never relinquished the lead after jumping out to a 16-7 advantage after one quarter.