Ramsey places third, Loving fourth for Bethel at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – T.J. Ramsey placed third at 170 pounds and Dez Loving was fourth at 138 in representing Bethel High School in the Class 3A State Wrestling Championships at the State Fair Arena on Saturday.

After dropping his first-round match by a 4-3 decision to Anadarko's Laney Cyrus, Ramsey rebounded with three straight victories in capturing third.

He pinned Checotah's Cord Montgomery in 1:20 before winning his next two matches via decisions. He downed Marlow's Andrew Johnston 8-4 and then topped Comanche's Kasen VanBuskirk 8-5 in the third-place match.

Loving settled for fourth. He pinned Berryhill's Kyler Tabor in 4:52 of his opening match. However, Sperry's Brady Benham claimed a 5-2 decision over Loving in the next round. Loving then bounced back to pin Vinita's Josh Rexwinkle in 2:45. Comanche's Lake Epperson then defeated Loving for third.

McLoud's Reece takes

third at 126 pounds

McLoud High School 126-pound entrant Elijah Reece took third place after posting a 3-1 record in the 3A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Reece pinned Pawhuska's Lane Cosby in 3:07 of his opening match. Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin pinned Reece in 1:10 during the semifinals.

But Reece was able to win his next two matches in taking third. He earned an 8-7 decision over Blackwell's Kaiden Ailey before pinning Pawhuska's Lane Cosby in 5:45 during the third-place match.

Chandler's Smith claims

second place at 160 pounds

Kobe Smith, of Chandler High School, just fell short of a championship as he settled for second place at 160 pounds Saturday.

Smith pinned Comanche's Bryson Evans in 3:59. Smith then claimed a 4-1 decision over Morris' Kolby Adams in the semifinals, 4-1.

Bridge Creek's Kolby DePron then took the title with a 9-1 major decision over Smith in the finals.