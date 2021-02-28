Red Devil shooting woes prove costly

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KELLYVILLE — Poor shooting was too much for Prague’s boys to overcome Saturday in a 58-46 setback to Tulsa Cascia Hall in a 3A regional matchup.

“We missed three layups in the first five minutes,” said Prague coach Nate Greer. “We couldn’t throw it in the ocean. Fourteen points at halftime just isn’t like us. We had a lot of open looks in the second quarter and we score five points.”

Prague, ranked ninth, concluded the year at 17-4.

Blestin Miller headed Prague’s scoring with 15, including a 3-point field goal. Nate Lester, who had Prague’s only other trey, came in with nine points. Sophomore Peyton Ezell tallied seven.

“We just shot the ball terribly, around 20%. That was the story of the game,” said Greer.

Prague did connect on 14 of 20 free throws for 70%. Cascia Hall really shined at the charity stripe at 84% (21 of 25).

“We had a great year. We just couldn’t put it together at the end,” said Greer.

Prague 90, Crooked Oak 59 (Friday)

Greer employed 15 players and 12 scored, topped by Miller with 15.

Ezell scored all 12 of his points on four treys and Cameron Hightower added 11 points.

Lester was credited with two 3-pointers.

Prague hit only 14 of 27 free throws.