Tecumseh earns area berth, eliminates Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ignited by the long-range shooting success of sophomore Kenzli Warden, Tecumseh’s girls drilled Seminole 58-41 Saturday in a Class 4A regional at Heritage Hall High School.

Tecumseh (19-5) earned an area tournament berth. The Lady Savages will play the Byng at 6 p.m. Thursday in a losers' bracket matchup at Shawnee High School.

Billy collected six 3-point field goals, three of which came as Tecumseh outscored Seminole 18-12 in the third quarter. Tecumseh was up 44-34 going into the fourth quarter.

“That was the best game Billy has played all year,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry said.

Warden picked up two 3-pointers, as did teammate Sami Schweighardt, who finished with 10 points. Katelyn LaFrance added seven points.

For Seminole, Holli Ladd collected 18 points and Anna Andrews finished with 12. Ladd had two treys.

Both squads were 12 of 14 from the charity stripe.

Tecumseh 49, Chickasha 35 (Friday)

Tecumseh led 16-4 after one quarter and 26-10 at halftime.

Schweighardt and Warden notched two 3-pointers apiece.

LaFrance and Warden also had a 3-pointer. Chickasha recorded just two treys.

Tecumseh was 11 of 12 at the stripe. Chickasha was 5 of 7.

Seminole 45, Heritage Hall 42 (Friday)

The Lady Chieftains, up 40-25 after three quarters, were outscored 17-5 the rest of the way. All five of those Seminole points came at the free-throw line

Leading the scoring for Seminole were Andrews with 12, Kennedy Coker with 10 (1 trey) and Ladd with nine.

Seminole prevailed despite hitting only 10-of-25 charity tosses for 40 percent. Heritage Hall was 10-of-11 at the line.