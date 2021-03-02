Earlsboro girls come one game short of state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHICKASHA – The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats saw their season come to an end Saturday, just one game short of earning a berth to the Class B State Tournament.

Hammon outscored Earlsboro 8-2 in overtime in claiming a 50-44 decision at Chickasha High School.

Maylee Chancy tossed in 16 points and Addison Walker added 13 as Hammon picked up the Class B area runner-up crown. Chancy and Walker each drained one 3-point shot.

Sierra Streater led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, including a pair of treys, and Tahnya Kennedy tallied 12 points, including two 3-point baskets. Teammate Lacy Haynes knocked down three treys in finishing with nine points and Mariana Siquerious ended up with eight points. Hannah Lena had the other Earlsboro bucket.

The Lady Wildcats trailed 15-8 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime before going on a 17-6 run through the third period in taking a 36-31 lead into the fourth. However, Hammon outscored Earlsboro 11-6 in the fourth to force overtime.

Hammon converted 14 of 19 free shots, including 4 of 6 in overtime.

Earlsboro 59, New Lima 36 (Friday)

Streater scored 22 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as the Lady Wildcats blew out New Lima.

Her 22 points accounted for 32 of Earlsboro's first-half scoring. Streater also nailed four treys in the contest.

Hannah Lena chipped in seven points with one 3-point basket. Sierra Smith followed with six points off a pair of treys and Mariana Siqueros ended up with five points.

After leading 17-12 through one period, the Lady Wildcats went on a 15-4 run through the second in creating a 32-16 halftime cushion. A 12-7 third quarter swelled the Earlsboro advantage to 44-23 heading into the fourth.

Allonin Harge led the Lady Falcons with 20 points in a losing effort.

Earlsboro 46, Roff 42 (Thursday)

Streater fired in 20 points while draining four treys for the Lady Wildcats.

She connected on three of her four 3-point baskets in the second half as she tallied 15 total points over the final two quarters.

Siquerios finished with 15 points for Earlsboro, which outscored New Lima by a 29-19 count in the second half – 16-10 in the third quarter and 13-9 in the fourth.

Sidney Wright led Roff with 15 points and Payton Owens followed with 12.