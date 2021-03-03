Bethel smashes Lexington again, 20-4

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LEXINGTON – After crushing Lexington by a 13-1 score Monday to open the season at home, the Bethel Wildcats went on the road Tuesday and crushed the host Bulldogs again by a 20-4 count.

Mason Konkler went 4-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run to lead off the sixth inning, a triple, two runs batted in and three runs scored as Bethel compiled 15 hits.

LW Moore and Reece Cheatham collected three hits each for the Wildcats. Moore finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. He hit a three-run triple in the sixth inning. Cheatham had a 3-for-5 outing with two RBIs and two runs scored. RJ Morris also had multiple hits for the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two walks.

John Gordon did damage from the plate and the mound. He had a 1-for-2 effort with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and four walks. He got the win in relief of the starter Morris. He surrendered no runs off no hits with zero walks and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

Also providing a lift to the Bethel offense was Laco Andujo who not only drew three walks, but was 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Colton Campbell also knocked in a pair of runs, scored twice and walked once.

The Wildcats trailed 3-1 after one inning and 4-2 through two frames before tying it up at 4-all through three innings.

Bethel then went on a eight-run scoring onslaught in the fourth inning, picked up a single score in the fifth and packed on seven more runs in the sixth.

The Wildcats are scheduled to be at home with Konawa on Thursday before playing at McLoud Friday.