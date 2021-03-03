Chandler edges Meeker for wild 16-15 victory

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – Kodey Pittman's three-run double in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the Chandler Lions edged the Meeker Bulldogs 16-17 in a wild nine-inning game on Tuesday.

Pittman's big hit capped a four-run frame for Chandler. Meeker tried to rally with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but fell a score short.

Jarin Greenfield homered while Bradley Beloncik and Dalton Alsip collected four hits each for the Lions. Belonick drove in a run and scored three times while Alsip doubled once, drove in a run and scored three runs.

Pittman ended up 2-for-4 with the three RBIs and Kyler Henley ended up 2-for-5. Cameron Graves tripled knocked in three runs in a 1-for-3 outing with a walk and run scored.

Meeker, which also had 17 hits, received a 3-for-4 performance each from Cade Patterson, Gage Powell and Ty Gabbert. Patterson doubled once, scored four times and drew a walk from the leaoff spot. Powell hit a double, picked up three RBIs and scored once. Gabbert had one RBI, four runs scored and a walk.

Braden Harris finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored and Caleb Chapman ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI, one walk and four runs scored.

Henley pitched five innings in relief for the win. He surrendered four runs, but only one was earned, as she allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Jordan Sellers took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Chandler 3, Meeker 0 (Monday)

Greenfield fired a two-hit shutout, struck out 16 and gave up six walks as the Lions took a Monday game from the Bulldogs in a game played at Chandler.

Greenfield and Alsip accounted for four of Chandler's six hits as Greenfield went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Alsip finished 2-for-2 with a walk.

Budgie Cameron was the hard-luck losing pitcher as he allowed the six hits and four walks while striking out nine. Two of the three runs he surrendered were earned.