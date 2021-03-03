Stonewall spoils Seminole's season opener

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STONEWALL – Stonewall reliever Spencer Gatewood stymied the Seminole Chieftains over the final four innings as the Longhorns registered an 8-5 victory Tuesday to spoil Seminole's season opener.

Gatewood allowed no hits and only one walk while striking out 10 for the pitching victory.

The Chieftains managed just three hits – one each from Jake Harvey, Jaxon Smith and Chase Connor. Harvey drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 effort and Smith was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Connor also scored a run.

Seminole used six pitchers in the game as Bronc Johnson suffered the loss.

Kasen Barnett went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for Stonewall while Jacob Christian and Cody Walker were each 2-for-3. Christian knocked in a run and Wallace scored twice. Richard Blue ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one run scored and two walks.

The Longhorns pounded out 11 hits after scoring twice each in the first and second innings and three in the fourth and one in the sixth.

The Chieftains scored five of their runs in the fourth inning and picked up their final tally in the fifth.