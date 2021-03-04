Seminole State softballers sweep Cowley

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – The Seminole State College Trojans compiled 19 hits on the day in coasting to an 8-0 and 8-4 softball doubleheader sweep of Cowley County Community College on Wednesday.

Seminole State improved to 5-1 on the season with the sweep.

Seminole State 8, Cowley College 0 (Game 1)

Julie Kennedy fired a five-hit shutout as she struck out two and walked only one in going the six-inning distance.

Maebree Robertson and Ashlynn Bruce sparked Seminole's 12-hit attack with three apiece. Robertson homered once, doubled once, drove home three runs and scored once. Bruce ended up 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Taylor Rowley went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Hope Madden, London Lewis and Laney Anderson were each 1-for-2 and drove in a run apiece.

Seminole State 8, Cowley College 4 (Game 2)

Kennedy launched a three-run homer while Makella Mobly and Bruce collected two hits each as the Trojans topped the Tigers.

Mobley was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Bruce finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and two runs scored.

Kennedy's three-run blast came in the sixth inning.

Evy Aud got the pitching win in relief of starter Shakyrah Gladness. Aud pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run off two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Kennedy finished up the game from the circle.