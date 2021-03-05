Asher riddles Sasakwa in opener

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Asher’s Indians collected 12 hits and 12 walks to suffocate Sasakwa 21-0 Thursday in a 2021 season opener.

The game was stopped on the run rule after 2 ½ innings. Asher posted 11 runs in the opening inning and 10 runs in the second.

Leadoff hitter Garrett Leba and three-hole hitter Mike McDonald went 3-for-3. Leba scored four times and McDonald drove in four runs. Both players doubled.

Also doubling for the Indians were Conner Thompson and Tahlan Hamilton. Thompson drove in three runs and scored three times while Hamilton scored twice and had three runs batted in.

Ryan Reeser and Cameron Grissom drove in two runs apiece.

McDonald didn’t permit a hit and fanned six batters in a two-inning pitching stint. Hamilton gave up one hit and fanned two in one inning.

Åsher committed one error.