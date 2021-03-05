Bethel drops 7-6 home decision

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – Bethel committed three errors and stranded nine baserunners during a 7-6 setback to Konawa Thursday.

Bethel outhit Konawa 8-6 but gave up two unearned runs.

Trailing 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats received singles from Mason Konkler and Daxton Roberts. After two batters were retired, Konkler scored on a passed ball to make it 7-6. After another walk, Konawa enticed a groundout to end the game.

Konawa was up 5-1 after scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, but Bethel responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. Two one-out walks and a John Gordon single loaded the bases. LW Morris drove in a run with a groundout, Konkler posted an RBI single and Roberts smashed a two-run single to knot the game at 5.

In the first inning, Gordon tripled to right with one out and scored on a Konkler pop-fly single after Konawa tallied a single run in the top of the inning.

Konkler, the starting pitcher, went just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs, three hits, walked six and struck out two.

Gordon, who toiled the final 5 1/3 innings, gave up two runs but both were unearned. He registered 14 strikeouts and didn’t issue a base on balls.

Gordon and Konkler each stole a base.

Konawa stranded just five runners.