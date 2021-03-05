Five homers, 17 hits lift Seminole State over Rose State

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY — Seminole State’s baseballers amassed 17 hits, including five home runs, to flatten Rose State 16-2 Thursday.

Leadoff hitter Brock Rodden clubbed two home runs and drove in three runs. Ty Van Meter, Brett Cobb and Callen Golloway also homered for the 10-4 Trojans.

Seven Seminole State batters finished with two hits. Cody Akers tripled and Jordan McCladdile doubled.

The Trojans employed four pitchers with starter Brett Russell getting the win after going 4 2/3 innings.

Russell surrendered two runs (one earned), registered 10 strikeouts and walked two.

Seminole State scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Trojans committed just one error in the game and limited Rose State to two hits.

Rose State was guilty of three errors.