Holdenville edges visiting Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HOLDENVILLE —Holdenville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to trim Seminole 8-7 Thursday.

The Wolverines used two walks, a hit batsman, two wild pitches and an RBI groundout for the two runs.

Jace Johnson walked to open the Seminole seventh but the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Seminole recorded six runs in the fifth inning with singles by DJ Citizen and Turner Morgan, a Jaxon Smith triple, a Johnson sacrifice fly and an error.

The Chieftains, 0-2, finished with seven hits as Smith led the way at 2-of-3 (triple, double) with a run scored and a run batted in.

Morgan added two singles and Vcake Wassana doubled.

Also driving in a run apiece for Seminole were Bryce Marshall and Citizen. Leadoff batter Easton Wurtz drew three walks.

Seminole employed five pitchers — Bronc Johnson, Davin Allison, Toby Gentry, Johnson and Wassana.

Both teams left nine runners on base and finished with seven hits.