McLoud dispatches visiting Prague

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Wesley Olds clubbed two home runs and registered a pitching win as McLoud drilled Prague 13-0 Thursday.

Olds surrendered one hit, a single, fanned four and didn’t give up a walk in three innings.

Reliever Jaden King didn’t permit a hit in a one-inning stint. King fanned two and didn’t walk a batter.

The game was stopped on the run rule after 3 ½ innings.

Olds, who had a two-run homer and a solo HR, also scored three times.

Prague doled out 10 walks and committed five errors. McLoud recorded four runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second and two runs in the third.

King, the leadoff batter, collected two singles, one walk and scored twice. Teammate Caleb Summerline posted a run-scoring double.

Redskin Zac Connover drew three walks.

Brayden Davis singled for Prague’s only hit.