Meeker goes 1-1 in slow pitch openers

WELLSTON – Kaycee Babek and Isabella Saavedra each homered as the Meeker Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a season-opening loss to Wellston by defeating Davenport 14-7 in a three-way slow pitch softball event on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Wellston rallied to beat Meeker 20-18.

Meeker 14, Davenport 7 (Game 2)

Babek went 4-for-5 from the plate with two runs batted in and three runs scored and teammate Callie Sellers was 4-for-4 with one RBI, three runs scored and a walk as the Lady Bulldogs pounded out 19 hits.

Icle Brewer also contributed to the Meeker offense with a 3-for-4 effort with a double and two runs scored.

Saavedra (homer and double), Savanna Nelson (double), Katy Buxton and Kaitlin Alford (two doubles) ended up with two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs. Saavedra drove in five runs, Alford knocked in two and Nelson and Buxton picked up one RBI apiece.

Brewer was credited with the pitching win.

Wellston 20, Meeker 18 (Game 1)

The Lady Tigers rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to spoil the Lady Bulldogs' season opener.

Emma Wartchow's walk-off, two-run single ended the contest in that final frame.

Wellston held a 20-16 advantage in total hits and the Lady Bulldogs were plagued by six errors in the game.

Six Meeker players had two hits each. Babek finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one run scored and a walk.

Maleah Blankenship and Emma Grantz each knocked in three runs. Blankenship was 2-for-2, scored twice and drew two walks and Grantz ended up 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

Brewer picked up two RBIs in a 2-for-5 outing and Alford had one RBI and scored once for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rylinn Estes and Shealee Paull collected three hits each for the Lady Tigers.

Brewer was the losing pitcher and Ataya Oliver got the win in relief for Wellston.