Dale teams headed to state tournaments

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

FT. GIBSON – The top-ranked Dale basketball teams swept to Class 2A area championships Friday night with the Lady Pirates hammering Pocola 74-50 while the Pirates were 59-54 winners over Oklahoma Union.

Both Dale teams advance to next week's Class 2A state tournaments.

Dale 74, Pocola 50 (Girls)

Brooklyn Rutland and Elaine Witt each tossed in 14 points as the Lady Pirates claimed a regional crown.

Rutland knocked down a pair of 3-point shots in the game and Witt connected for one.

Three other Dale players got into double figures as Emilia Idleman tallied 13 points while Danyn Lang and Kenzie Gill finished with 11 apiece. Idleman drained three treys, Lang converted two and Gill nailed one.

The Lady Pirates led 19-15 through one quarter and were up by a 38-28 count at halftime. Dale led 59-50 at the end of the third as the Lady Pirates went on hold Pocola scoreless in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Dale scored 15 in the fourth to make it a rout.

Dale 59, Oklahoma Union 54 (Boys)

Dayton Forsythe poured in 19 points and Palmer Jones added 15 as the Pirates punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Palmer Jones knocked down three 3-pointers in the game while Dayton Forsythe nailed two. Jones had nine of those points in the second half.

Carter Crowe and Deken Jones each tallied nine points for Dale and Dallen Forsythe tacked on seven. Deken Jones drained three treys while Crowe and Dallen Forsythe had one apiece.

The two teams were deadlocked at 15 through one quarter. However, the Pirates took control with a 16-4 second quarter in establishing a 31-19 halftime advantage. It was 46-40 in favor of Dale after three periods.