Wolves dismantle McGuinness at area tournament

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA – Just six days removed from a dismal Class 5A regional finals loss to Tulsa Rogers, the Shawnee Wolves had something to prove in the area tournament Friday night at Tulsa Bishop Kelley High School.

Indeed they did.

Displaying efficiency on both ends of the floor, Shawnee dismantled Bishop McGuinness 71-53 to advance to the area runner-up title game against host Kelley Saturday at 7 p.m.

The win avenged an earlier season loss to the Irish in which McGuinness won on a shot at the buzzer.

“We had a good week of practice,” said Wolves' head coach Paxton Kilby. “But we still have unfinished business.”

Junior Tanner Morris scored 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting to go with six rebounds and four steals. Morris drained two treys in the game and knocked down all five of his shot attempts during a impressive 12-point second-quarter performance.

Senior post Isaiah Willis tossed in 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting to go with seven boards and junior guard Jaylon Orange added 13 points, including three treys, to go along with four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Seniors Joe Maytubby and Karran Evans chipped in eight points each. Maytubby also pulled down nine rebounds and Evans, despite getting into foul trouble, was 3 of 4 from the field, including a drive and bone-jarring dunk late in the third quarter.

“What resonated with us is that we gave up 76 points against Will Rogers. We were on them about doing things right this week,” Kilby said. “It came down to two things – we valued possessions and we got stops.”

Shawnee, 15-6 entering Saturday's action, led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. But the score was tied twice early in the second at 16-16 and 20-20.

That's when the Wolves massively took control. In the final 4:16 before halftime, Shawnee outscored McGuinness by a 15-2 margin.

Morris, who went scoreless in the opening period, connected on his second straight field goal – a 3-pointer – to jump-start the surge. Orange followed with a layup off the break and Morris connected on back-to-back shots – the second of which was another trey – to make it 30-22.

However, Shawnee wasn't finished. Orange drained a 3-pointer off a kick-out pass from Willis and then Morris nailed yet another basket with just over a minute left before intermission which led to a 35-22 halftime cushion.

The break didn't seem to squash the Wolves' momentum as they scored the first eight points of the third quarter in the midst of a 14-2 spurt.

A Morris jumper off an assist from Orange triggered the 8-0 run. Evans canned two free throws, Maytubby hit a short-range bucket and Morris got a steal and layup to make it a 43-22 game with 5:46 remaining in the third.

After Luke Chansolme scored the Irish's first two points of the second half, Shawnee countered with six more unanswered points off a baseline drive and reverse layup from Willis, a steal and layup by Evans and another Evans basket to make it 49-24 with 3:25 left in the third.

The Wolves ultimately took a 56-32 advantage into the fourth.

McGuinness scored the first seven points of the fourth, but Willis executed a slam to interrupt the spurt. Willis scored two other buckets later in the period.

Shawnee's unselfish play led to multiple assists from Morris, Orange, Maytubby, Willis and Jeffery Hall.

Kayden Shaw tallied four points, Demtress Beavers popped in a trey and Jalen Wicks and Christian Petterson contributed a bucket apiece to round out the Wolves' scoring.

Graham Tawwater led the Irish with 13 points. Mike Taffee, off the bench, and Chansolme finished with eight points each while Matthew Williams and Cooper Shepard chipped in seven points apiece in a losing effort.