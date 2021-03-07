McLoud’s Ryan stymies Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Senior right-hander Hunter Ryan fired a five-inning one-hitter Friday, igniting McLoud to a 10-2 blitz of Bethel.

The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings.

Reece Cheatham’s single was Bethel’s sole hit.

Ryan whiffed five batters and walked one as McLoud moved to 2-0. One of Bethel’s runs was unearned. Ryan threw 66 pitches with 45 of them strikes.

Four of McLoud’s runs were unearned as Bethel committed five errors.

Up 4-2 after three innings, McLoud put up a six-spot in the fourth as Wesley Olds slammed a three-run home run and Brenden Howard notched a two-run round-tripper.

McLoud was scheduled to play at Harrah Monday. Harrah will return the favor and play at McLoud Tuesday night.