Seminole State sweeps pair from Rose State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – The Seminole State College Trojans improved to 12-4 on the season Saturday in rolling to a 9-5, 14-6 baseball doubleheader sweep of Rose State College.

It was the fourth straight win for Seminole State.

Seminole State 14, Rose State 6 (Game 2)

Seth Hopkins and Tayten Tredaway homered while Caden Favors picked up the win in relief.

Favors pitched 5 2/3 innings and surrendered one earned run off two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Tredaway finished 3-for-5 from the plate with the homer, double and six runs batted in. Teammate Caden Green was also 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored.

Matt Kaiser, who was 2-for-4, and Hopkins each knocked in two runs.

The two teams were deadlocked at 5-5 through one inning before the Trojans pulled ahead for good with a six-run fourth inning.

Seminole State 9, Rose State 3 (Game 1)

Carter LaValley drove in three runs and Conner Womack homered as the Trojans won the doubleheader opener.

LaValley hit a two-run double in the first inning and picked up his other RBI off a sacrifice fly in the second.

Womack's homer was a solo-blast.

Seminole State managed just five hits as the other three came from Tredaway, Brock Rodden and Ty Van Meter.

Carson Pierce was credited with the win in relief after after he allowed just two hits and one walk. Both runs allowed by Pierce were unearned.