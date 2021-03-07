Sensational comeback gives Lady Wolves state tournament berth

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PIEDMONT – A sensational comeback by the Shawnee Lady Wolves has landed them a spot in next week's Class 5A State Tournament.

Amaya Martinez sank a 3-point shot with five seconds to go as 11th-ranked Shawnee stunned Altus in the area runner-up game Saturday afternoon at the Piedmont's Collett Fieldhouse.

The Lady Wolves, saddled by foul problems and a whopping 25-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, managed to stage a miraculous rally to improve to 12-9 season. Shawnee outscored Altus 34-7 in the final period.

It was the Lady Wolves' sixth victory in the last seven games. The only loss during that span came Thursday when Shawnee dropped into the area runner-up title game after suffering a 50-47 loss to third-ranked Piedmont.

In that game, the Lady Wolves had a nifty comeback which fell just short. But that rally paled in comparison to Saturday.

What made the victory impressive was the fact that Shawnee survived the early exits of starters Aubrie Megehee, Tatum Sparks and Tristyn Napier with five fouls each.

Martinez, who had her team's only trey of the game, did so at the right time. She also had three assists and knocked down 7 of 11 free throws.

Megehee and Henry joined Martinez in double figures with 13 and 10 respectively. Megehee and Henry each pulled down six rebounds and each collected three steals.

Tatum Sparks finished with five points as she was 5 of 7 from the charity stripe and registered a team-leading four steals. Napier tacked on four points before fouling out and Anneca Anderson rounded out the scoring with two to go with a pair of steals.

Altus star Lakysia Johnson fired in a game-high 32 points on 12 of 18 field-goal shooting and was 7 of 8 from the line, but fouled out in the fourth quarter in the midst of the Lady Wolves' massive run.

Shawnee was only 7 of 32 from the floor in the opening three quarters and was 9 of 17 from the field in the fourth period. Additionally, the Lady Wolves were just 17 of 32 from the line for the game, but somewhat found their shooting touch from the foul line in the fourth, going 15 of 23.

Shawnee opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 spurt.

Then Johnson fouled out with the score at 45-28. That's when the Lady Wolves staged a 22-3 scoring blitz to close the game.

Shawnee trailed 11-4 after one quarter and 25-9 at halftime. Altus built up its advantage to 25 with a 16-7 third period.