Asher baseball squad off to a 3-0 start

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – The Asher Indians got off to a 3-0 start to the season in games played on Friday and Saturday.

Asher slammed Sasakwa 21-0 on Friday and then followed that up with a 17-1 and 12-2 doubleheader sweep of Hinton on Saturday.

Asher 12, Hinton 2 (Game 2, Saturday)

Mike McDonald went 3-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, three runs batted in, three runs scored and a walk as the Indians scored in each frame of the five-inning contest.

Conner Thompson pitched the first four innings for the victory as he allowed the one earned run off one hit with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Tahlan Hamilton helped lift the Asher offense by going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of walks.

The Indians' three other hits came from Garrett Leba (1-for-2), Dayton Fowler (1-for-2) and Trent Smith (1-for-2). Leba hit a triple, knocked in a run, scored twice and drew two walks. Fowler scored twice and walked once and Smith scored a run.

Asher 17, Hinton 1 (Game 1, Saturday)

The Indians jumped on Hinton with 10 first-inning runs while pounding out 10 hits for the game.

Fowler fired a no-hitter in the three-inning contest as the lone Hinton run was earned. Fowler struck out six and walked only two.

Smith finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Hamilton was also 2-for-3 wth a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk and McDonald ended up 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored.

Cameron Grissom doubled and knocked in three runs while Leba, Thompson and Gage Beaver picked up one RBI apiece.

Asher 21, Sasakwa 0 (Friday)

The Indians scored 11 runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second in routing the Vikings in 2 ½ innings.

McDonald worked the first two innings, faced seven batter, struck out six and gave up one hit for the win. Hamilton pitched the top of the third.

Asher racked up 12 hits with McDonald going 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in. Leba went 3-for-3 with one RBI and four runs scored and Hamilton finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs off a single, double and bases-loaded walk.

Thompson hit a three-run triple for the Indians. Devon Lamb had a two-run single and Grissom also drove home two runs, scored four times and drew three walks.