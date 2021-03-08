Harvey, Seminole whip Capitol Hill

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Jake Harvey collected three hits and fanned six in a relief role as Seminole blitzed Capitol Hill 14-6 Friday.

Harvey doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs before the game was stopped on the eight-run rule after 4 ½ innings.

Vcake Wassana doubled twice and drove in two runs as Seminole went to 1-2.

Seminole tallied seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Capitol Hill scored five times in the top of the second, only to have Seminole post three-run spurts in the second and fourth innings.

Chieftain leadoff hitter Easton Wurtz doubled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs, one via a sacrifice fly.

Turner Morgan tripled and singled while Jaxon Smith had a two-bagger.

Harvey, in 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowed five hits and two runs.

Seminole is slated to play a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Kingfisher.