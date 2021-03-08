NRC shells visiting Wellston

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Katie Larson highlighted a 14-hit attack Friday as North Rock Creek rocked visiting Wellston 11-0 in slow pitch softball action.

Larson had a two-run home run, double, single and three runs batted in.

Hannah Earlywine, Raynee Bass and Lydia VanAntwerp all went 2-for-3 with VanAntwerp doubling.

Olivia VanAntwerp, Lydia’s twin sister, tripled.

The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule. NRC tallied two runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second and one run in the fourth.

Wellston was limited to three hits.

NRC was slated to play Monday in the Dibble Festival at Chickasha.