NRC shells visiting Wellston

Fred Fehr
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
North Rock Creek's Katie Larson (00) and Haley Hacker (9) celebrate after Larson hit the first slow pitch home run in school history against Wellston Friday. It was also the Lady Cougars' first slow pitch victory.

Katie Larson highlighted a 14-hit attack Friday as North Rock Creek rocked visiting Wellston 11-0 in slow pitch softball action.

Larson had a two-run home run, double, single and three runs batted in.

Hannah Earlywine, Raynee Bass and Lydia VanAntwerp all went 2-for-3 with VanAntwerp doubling.

Olivia VanAntwerp, Lydia’s twin sister, tripled.

The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule. NRC tallied two runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second and one run in the fourth.

Wellston was limited to three hits.

NRC was slated to play Monday in the Dibble Festival at Chickasha.