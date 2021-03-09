Bethel falls to host Lindsay, 6-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LINDSAY - A two-hit, two-RBI, one-homer performance from Mason Konkler wasn't enough Monday as the Bethel Wildcats were on the short end of a 6-3 score with host Lindsay.

Lindsay had an 8-7 edge in total hits. Bethel also had three errors to the Leopards' one.

Konkler was one of two Wildcats with two hits as Reece Cheatham finished 2-for-3 and scored a run. Colton Campbell also drove in a run for Bethel in going 1-for-3. John Gordon had a 1-for-2 effort and walked once for Bethel, which dropped its third straight game after a 2-0 start to the season.

Konkler also suffered the pitching loss after working four innings and scattering seven hits, walking four and striking out three. Gordon finished up on the mound as he surrendered just one earned run, one hit and one walk while striking out four in pitching the final two frames.