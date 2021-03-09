Campbell fires two-hitter, Rogers hits grand slam as Wolves win

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Daniel Campbell fired a two-hitter and Kasen Rogers hit a grand slam Monday night as the Shawnee Wolves earned a 10-1 road decision against the Oklahoma City Broncos' homeschool squad in five innings.

Campbell struck out five and walked just one as the lone Broncos' run was unearned.

Rogers was Shawnee's only multiple-hitter, going 2-for-4 with the four runs batted in off the slam and two runs scored.

There was still plenty of offense as seven other Wolves had one hit apiece. Krew Taylor doubled and knocked in three runs while Bauer Brittain and Trace McDainels were each 1-for-2 with one RBI. McDaniels scored a pair of runs and Brittain also drew a walk in the game.

Shawnee's other hits came from Easton Odell (1-for-1 with two runs scored), Koby Mitchell (1-for-3 with a double and one run scored), Brylen Janda (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Landon Steele (1-for-3 with a double and a run scored).

Rogers' bases-clearing slam came in the top of the fifth inning as Mitchell, Odell and McDaniels also scored on the blast.

Taylor's three-run double was the highlight of a four-run second inning. Janda scored off an error earlier in the inning.

The Wolves (2-1) were scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Broncos on Tuesday.

Shawnee 2, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 1 (Saturday)

Creed Muirhead's run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning was the difference as the Wolves edged the Comets at home Saturday.

Janda pitched the first six innings for the win and Zane Wilson recorded the save.

Janda allowed just one hit, struck out eight and walked four. Wilson allowed one hit and one walk while registering a strikeout in the seventh.

Shawnee picked up eight hits in the game with Taylor going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Brittain drove in the other Wolves' run in the first inning, scoring Taylor who had reached on an error.

Kelley got its lone unearned score in the top of the fourth. Shawnee countered with its other run in the bottom half of that frame when Boston Tully reached on an error and moved up to second on the same play. Muirhead then delivered an RBI single two batters later.

Brittain and Muirhead were each 1-for-3 with one RBI each. Tully had a 2-for-3 effort from the plate while McDaniels (1-for-3) and Rogers (1-for-3) had the other two hits.