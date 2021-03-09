Choctaw spoils Tecumseh's slow pitch opener

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHOCTAW – Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm had 3-for-3 efforts from the plate, but it wasn't enough Monday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages opened the slow pitch softball season with a 4-3 loss to host Choctaw.

Hayes doubled, knocked in a run and scored once and Sturm scored a run as Tecumseh outhit the Lady Yellowjackets, 10-8.

Ayzia Shirey was 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Lady Savages while Taylor Frizzell went 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Lacy Howell also finishes 1-for-3.

Tecumseh took a 1-0 lead in the first as Shirey led off with an infield single to second base. Sturm then singled to left field and Howell singled to center to load the bases. Hayes then delivered a run-scoring single as Shirey crossed the plate.

Choctaw scored twice in the bottom of the first and added a single run each in third and fourth frames.

The Lady Savages then scored twice in the sixth off a Frizzell single and a Lauren Taylor RBI off a fielder's choice.