Shawnee boys fifth in own tennis tourney

Shawnee High School's boys tennis squad settled for fifth place in the Shawnee Invitational Monday at the Oklahoma Baptist University Courts.

The Wolves' best finish came at No. 2 singles as Dymire James took third place after going 2-1 in the event. James won his first-round match against Norman, lost in the second round to Stillwater and then knocked off his Ardmore opponent for third place in the next round.

At No. 2 doubles, the Shawnee team of Kelon Chandler and Logan Williams settled for fourth place after winning their opening match over the team from Ardmore. However, they dropped their next two matches to Stillwater in the semifinals and Byng in the third-place match.

Aidan Grein, competing at No. 1 singles for the Wolves, finished sixth after going 1-2. Grein lost to Byng in the first round, bounced back to defeat Tecumseh and then lost in the next round to settle for sixth.

At No. 1 doubles, Payton Greenwood and Hyrum Miner fell to the No. 2 seed team from Stillwater and then fell short against Ardmore.

Shawnee is scheduled to play in the Ada Tournament on Saturday.