Shawnee girls' tennis team second in own tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School girls' tennis team crowned one champion – Grace Bryant at No. 2 singles – and had runner-up finishes at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles in claiming second place in the Shawnee Invitational Monday at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center.

Bryant had a perfect 3-0 record in the event.

Stillwater, which captured first in the team standings, defeated Shawnee in the finals of No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. Olivia Stobbe represented the Lady Wolves at No. 1 singles. Abigail Looper and Elise Diamond competed for Shawnee at No. 1 doubles and Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters played at No. 2 doubles for the Lady Wolves.

Bryant blitzed Capitol Hill's Brooke Baker 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match. Bryant then defeated Stillwater's Alaina Ropp 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals. Bryant upended Norman's Yuna Jang in the finals, 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe opened play with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Tecumseh's Jacey Cuhn. Stobbe then knocked off Ardmore's Paetn Mitchell, 6-1, 6-2. Stillwater's Lauren Sutton topped Stobbe in the finals, 6-0, 6-0.

Looper and Diamond coasted to a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Ardmore's Kinney and Wisner in the first round. The Looper-Diamond combination then defeated Tecumseh's Colombe and Annotubby in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-3. Stillwater's Leffingwell and Edwards then downed Looper and Diamond in the title match, 6-4, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Jordan and Peters rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Tecumseh's Conway and Ford in the opening round, 6-1, 6-0. In the semifinals, the Jordan-Peters team upended the Norman combo of Butler-Kibbey/Thompson, 6-2, 6-4. Stillwater's Holliday and Jameson were 6-2, 6-4 winners over Jordan and Peters in the finals.

Stillwater posted a team score of 29. Shawnee had a 26 and Norman ended up with a 19 for third.