Tecumseh Track Teams excel at Luther

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LUTHER – Seven first-place finishes and six second-place efforts for Tecumseh High School as it competed in the Luther Meet last Saturday.

On the girls' side, Lexi Horn finished first in the shot put and second in the discus.

Tecumseh's six first-place finishes on the boys' side included Anthony O'Guinn in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Alex Dickinson topped the 200-meter dash field and Hayden McClure won the 800 meters.

The Savages also excelled in relay events. The team of Kulson Yates, Adam Sack, McClure and Gabe Cardoza won the 3200-meter relay and the combination of Yates, Dickinson, Sack and McClure topped the field in the 1600-meter relay.

Another Tecumseh 3200-meter relay team of Dickinson, Izak Williams, Logan Haworth and Michael Juhl finished second as the Savages swept the top two spots.

Capturing second in individual events were Marquan Kash in the 400 meters, Yates in the 800 meters, Cardoza in the 1600 and Jamal Fair in the discus.

Tecumseh's four third-place efforts went to Krush in the 200 meters, Juhl in the 800 meters, Cardoza in the 3200 and James Neghanquet in the 1600.

The Savages' other 1600-meter relay team of Juhl, Amos Galloway, Haworth and Krush finished fourth.

Williams took fifth for Tecumseh in the 1600 while Kenney Hatcher ended up fifth in the discus.