Watkins' walk-off two-run blast lifts Prague past Meeker

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – Kennedi Watkins hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Prague Lady Red Devils topped the Meeker Lady Bulldogs Monday in a wild 17-15 slow pitch softball contest.

Prague clubbed six home runs in the game as Watkins and Demi Manning launched two apiece. Lexsey Trevizo hit one – a grand slam – and Tessa Cooper had the other.

Meeker had two homers as well, one each from Kaycee Babek and Katlin Alford.

The Lady Bulldogs actually had a 22-21 edge in total hits. Meeker committed five errors and Prague ended up with four.

For the Lady Red Devils, Watkins, Manning and Cooper were each 4-for-5 from the plate. Watkins knocked in five runs, Manning drove home four and Cooper had one off her solo-shot.

Kinsey Rice also had a 3-for-4 outing with a run scored for Prague. Julia Notangel and Tabby Copper each finished with two hits for the winners.

For Meeker, Babek had a 4-for-5 effort with the homer, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Alford, Icle Brewer and Savanna Nelson totaled three hits apiece. Alford went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brewer ended up 3-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk and Nelson knocked in two runs and scored twice in a 3-for-4 performance.

Callie Sellers, Katy Buxton, Maleah Blankenship and Emmy Wilson each had two hits in a losing cause.