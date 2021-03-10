Asher rocks Stonewall in Tuesday contest

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – Mike McDonald went 3-for-3 from the plate, including a grand slam and a double, as the Asher Indians knocked off the Stonewall Longhorns 8-2 Tuesday.

McDonald's grand slam came in the midst of a five-run second inning as Asher went up 6-1 through two innings.

McDonald pitched the first three innings for the victory as he surrendered one earned run off two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Devon Lamb worked the next three innings from the mound as he gave up one earned run off two hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts. Tahlan Hamilton pitched the seventh and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.

Hamilton (1-for-3) and Ryan Resser each drove in a run. Dayton Fowler (1-for-2) and Trent Smith (1-for-1) had the other two Indian hits.

Cody Wallace had all four of Stonewall's hits in going 4-for-4 with a solo-blast for Stonewall.

Asher got on the scoreboard in the first off Resser's run-scoring single.

The Indians broke a 1-1 deadlock in the second inning when Cameron Grissom reached on a fielder's choice as a run scored. Asher later loaded the bases before McDonald picked up his four-run slam.

Hamilton hit an RBI double in the fourth to make it 7-1.

After the Longhorns picked up a single score in the top of the sixth, Leba got on base with a walk and executed three steals, including home.

The Indians held a 7-4 edge in total hits and Stonewall stranded 13 baserunners to Asher's eight. The only error of the game was committed by the Longhorns.