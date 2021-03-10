Chandler rallies to win season opener

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DAVENPORT — Down 5-0 after three innings, Chandler rallied to upend Davenport 8-6 Tuesday in a 2021 slow-pitch season opener.

The Lady Lions posted five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Davenport committed three errors in the frame to go along with a Charlee Hicks triple, Jentrie Gibson RBI double and singles by Kashlynn Vega and Mia Callegan to tie the game at 5.

After Davenport scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth, Chandler notched a 3-spot in the fifth on two errors, a walk and singles by Jaelyn Robertson and Hicks.

Leadoff batter Grace Haas of Chandler went 2-for-4 with a double and single. Hicks and Callegan finished with two hits apiece.

Both teams committed six errors and Chandler stranded 11 baserunners.

Chandler outhit Davenport 10-7.