Davis scores three runs in Prague loss

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HOLDENVILLE — Prague leadoff hitter Trip Davis scored three runs Tuesday but it wasn’t enough to offset Holdenville’s 11-5 victory.

Prague actually led 3-0 after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.

The Red Devils also scored single runs in the second and fourth innings.

Prague, 1-2, finished with five hits, including an Aiden Auld double.

Auld and Conner Davis scored for Prague.

Brayden Davis started on the mound for Prague but went just one inning. Ethan Rich followed with a three-inning stint and Eli Greenlee went the final two frames.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play at Asher at 4:30 Thursday, then participate in a three-way baseball fare with Bethel and Chandler Friday at Bethel. Prague will be idle Saturday.