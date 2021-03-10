Jones limits Meeker to one hit

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones outhit Meeker 10-1 Tuesday en route to a 10-1 victory.

Kaden Johnson led off the top of the third inning with a hard single to right and eventually scored.

Meeker was the recipient of just two walks — to Cade Patterson and Caleb Chapman — from two Jones’ hurlers in the seven-inning contest. Those two pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.

Bulldog pitching starter Budgie Cameron, who went 4 1/3 innings, permitted 10 runs, three of which were unearned. He registered two strikeouts.

Reliever Jordan Sellers didn’t surrender a hit or run in 1 2/3 innings. Sellers walked three and fanned one.

Ty Gabbert of Meeker had a stolen base.

Meeker’s only lead came at 1-0 after 2 ½ innings. Jones recorded three runs in the third, six runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth.