Murray State upends Trojans

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TISHOMINGO — Seminole State dropped a 12-8 decision to Murray State Tuesday.

Seminole State’s only lead came at 4-3 after the Trojans tallied four runs in the top of the second.

Seminole State (12-5) had 12 hits, including a Seth Hopkins home run and a Cole Plowman double.

Callen Golloway of Seminole State went 4-of-5, all singles, and had three runs batted in.

Brock Rodden, the leadoff batter, had two singles, walked three times and drove in two runs.

Murray State compiled 10 hits as Chase Keeton homered, tripled, drove in four runs and scored twice.

Teammate Tyler Bischke delivered a solo home run to go along with a single and three runs.

Murray State used six pitchers while Seminole State employed four.