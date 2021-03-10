Prague’s Manning clubs two homers

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Demi Manning homered twice and drove in five runs Tuesday, igniting Prague’s softballers to a 10-1 triumph over Okemah in 4 ½ innings.

Prague tallied eight runs in the bottom of the second, including a three-run home run to center by Manning. Tessa Cooper, who bats in the leadoff slot, ripped a two-run double prior to Manning’s roundtripper.

After Prague’s first two batters were retired in the third, Cooper tripled and scored on Manning’s two-run home run to right.

Cooper and Manning scored two runs apiece.

Kennedi Watkins went 3-of-3, all singles, for the victors. Cleanup hitter Julia Notangel doubled and singled while scoring once.

Prague, 2-0, combined nine hits with six walks and didn’t commit an error.

Watkins earned the pitching victory.

Prague is scheduled to play four games Thursday at the Haskell Tournament.